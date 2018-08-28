Search

Man charged after cocaine found at house during drug raid

PUBLISHED: 11:02 04 January 2019 | UPDATED: 11:02 04 January 2019

Norwich Magistrates Court. Picture: Denise Bradley

A man has been charged with Class A drug offences after police raided his home after a tip-off.

Abiola Akamo, of Reeve Street, in Lowestoft was charged with possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, namely cocaine, on Wednesday, January 2.

The 33-year-old’s home was raided by the specialised Scorpion Drug Team after police received a tip-off drug dealing was taking at a house in Reeve Street.

A Suffolk Police spokesman said: “Police attended the property and following a search of the premises recovered what was described as a lump of white powder wrapped in plastic and toilet roll.”

Following the discovery Akamo was taken to Great Yarmouth police Investigation Centre for questioning a subsequently charged.

He appeared before Norwich Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, January 3, and has been remanded in custody.

Akamo will appear before Norwich Crown Court on January 31.

