Man charged after equipment worth £5,000 stolen from volunteer centre
PUBLISHED: 16:51 09 September 2019 | UPDATED: 16:51 09 September 2019
A man has been charged after an arts centre was raided and photographic equipment worth thousands was taken.
The theft took place between Sunday, August 25 and Tuesday, August 27, at Lowestoft Arts Centre, on St Peter's Street.
The arts centre was broken into and various items of photographic equipment, worth £4,000 to £5,000, were taken from the volunteer-run space.
Officers carried out enquires and arrested Tony Kirk from Lowestoft, in connection with the incident on Saturday, September 7 where he was taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning.
The 40-year-old from High Street was later charged with burglary and was remanded to appear before Norwich Magistrates' Court on Monday, September 7.
