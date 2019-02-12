Lowestoft man jailed for 12 months for having cocaine with intent to supply
PUBLISHED: 15:27 15 February 2019 | UPDATED: 15:49 15 February 2019
A man caught with cocaine following a police raid at an address in Lowestoft has been jailed for 12 months.
Police raided the address in Reeve Street after getting a tip-off, Norwich Crown Court heard on Friday.
Abiola Akamo, 32, of Reeve Street, Lowestoft, admitted possession with intent to supply cocaine on January 2 this year and appeared for sentence.
As well as his 12-month custodial sentence, judge Maureen Bacon also ordered Akamo to pay £80 costs.
Akamo’s home was raided by the specialised Scorpion Drug Team after police received a tip-off that drug dealing was taking place.
Police attended the property and following a search found the cocaine wrapped in plastic and toilet roll.
Akamo was then taken to Great Yarmouth police investigation centre for questioning before he was charged.
