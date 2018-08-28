Man forced his way into ex-partner’s house to kick and punch her

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

A Lowestoft man who was banned from contacting his former partner forced his way into her house at night and kicked and punched her, a court has heard.

The woman was in bed at her Lowestoft home at 2am on July 21 when she heard a loud bang followed by the sound of someone coming up the stairs, Ipswich Crown Court was told.

She then heard her former partner Michael Lee’s voice and he entered the bedroom and punched her in the face.

She cowered behind a toy box and was then kicked in the forehead by Lee who was wearing steel-toed boots.

When police officers arrived he was aggressive towards them and swung a punch.

Lee, 40, of Snape Drive, Lowestoft, admitted breaching a restraining order, criminal damage to her front door and three offences of assault by beating. He was jailed for 20 months.

The court heard Lee was banned from contacting her in 2016 after being convicted of controlling and coercive behaviour towards her.

Andrew Thompson, defending, said the couple had been together for ten years before they split up in 2016 and he thought the restraining order had been lifted.