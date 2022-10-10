News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Man charged after reports of swearing and urinating in public

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 3:20 PM October 10, 2022
London Road South where the incident happened

London Road South where the incident happened - Credit: Google Maps

A man has been charged with indecent exposure after he was arrested during an incident which allegedly saw him swearing and urinating in public.

It comes after police were called to London Road South in Lowestoft after reports of what was thought to be an unconscious man.

When officers went to help, the man allegedly swore at the person attempting to help and then began urinating.

The man was arrested and taken to Great Yarmouth police station.

An ambulance was also called during the incident which happened at about 2.15pm on Friday, October 7

Dean Clee, 45, of no fixed abode, was subsequently charged with use of threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour with intent to cause fear of violence.

He was also charged with indecent exposure and bailed to appear at Great Yarmouth Magistrates’ Court on November 30.

Suffolk Live News
Lowestoft News

Don't Miss

Work under way on a housing development beside the A149 Cromer Road on the outskirts of Hunstanton

Breckland Council

New town bigger than Cromer proposed for Norfolk countryside

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
The days when horses were the kings of the road. The Main Road is now the High Street

The Norfolk village populated by 'distinctly superior people'

Derek James

Logo Icon
The Rebellion Way is a new long-distance cycle route which will soon launch in Norfolk

New 233-mile cycle route exploring Norfolk countryside to launch

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Onlookers in Dereham Road recall what they saw after police attended an incident on October 8

Crime scene after city stabbing stuns onlookers

Francis Redwood

Author Picture Icon