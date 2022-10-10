Man charged after reports of swearing and urinating in public

A man has been charged with indecent exposure after he was arrested during an incident which allegedly saw him swearing and urinating in public.

It comes after police were called to London Road South in Lowestoft after reports of what was thought to be an unconscious man.

When officers went to help, the man allegedly swore at the person attempting to help and then began urinating.

The man was arrested and taken to Great Yarmouth police station.

An ambulance was also called during the incident which happened at about 2.15pm on Friday, October 7

Dean Clee, 45, of no fixed abode, was subsequently charged with use of threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour with intent to cause fear of violence.

He was also charged with indecent exposure and bailed to appear at Great Yarmouth Magistrates’ Court on November 30.