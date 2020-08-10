Search

Lorry driver to appear in court following crash

PUBLISHED: 12:30 10 August 2020 | UPDATED: 12:30 10 August 2020

The lorry driver from Lowestoft is due to appear at Ipswich Magistrates Court. Picture: ARCHANT

The lorry driver from Lowestoft is due to appear at Ipswich Magistrates Court. Picture: ARCHANT

A lorry driver from Lowestoft, who was allegedly involved in a single vehicle crash last year, is set to appear in court.

The 40-year-old, from Lowestoft, is due to appear at Ipswich Magistrates Court on Tuesday, August 11 in relation to drug driving, driving without due care and attention and tachograph offences following a crash on the A143 at Pakenham.

Police said officers were called about 12.30pm on December 21, 2019 to a single vehicle crash involving a heavy goods vehicle on the A143 at Pakenham.

A police spokesman said “The male driver of the lorry, a man in his 40s from Lowestoft, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of drug driving and taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre.”

