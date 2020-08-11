Burglars steal watch and mountain bike from home

A watch and a blue mountain bike were stolen after a home was burgled.

Police are seeking witnesses following a burglary at a home in Lowestoft at the end of last week.

A police spokesman said: “The home in St Margarets Road was broken into between 3pm on Thursday, August 6 and 9am on Friday, August 7.

“An untidy search was completed and a watch was stolen together with a blue On-One mountain bike.

“Can you help?”

Any information about this burglary should be directed to Suffolk Police – quoting crime reference 37/45245/20 – via 101 or www.suffolk.police.uk/contact-us/existing-report-update

