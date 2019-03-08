Search

Man taken to hospital after hit-and-run

PUBLISHED: 14:39 01 November 2019 | UPDATED: 14:39 01 November 2019

Millennium Way in Lowestoft. PHOTO: Google Maps

Archant

A man in his 40s was taken to hospital after being the victim of a hit-and-run in Lowestoft.

The man was injured as he crossed the road on Millennium Way, with a passing driver then rushing him to hospital.

Suffolk Police were called to the scene at 10.50pm on Thursday, October 31.

Aaron Hastings was driving home from work when he saw the man, aged 46, who was complaining of pain in his side.

Mr Hastings said: "I was just on my way home from work driving down Millennium Way when I noticed a car stopped in the middle of the crossroads, which initially took my attention, and then I noticed the man stumbling around in the road.

"The man in the car and I both pulled over and I called the police and ambulance but in the end I took him to A&E myself.

"He seemed in a lot of pain with his side and ribs."

The man has since been discharged from hospital with bruising to his ribs.

A spokesperson for Suffolk Police confirmed they are now investigating an incident of failing to stop after a road traffic collision.

Mr Hastings said: "When I drove back through I did notice some big black skid marks in the road.

"I think it's disgusting how somebody didn't stop.

"For all they know he could be seriously injured or even dead right now.

"I hope they come forward."

Anyone with information about the incident, or passing motorists who may have dashcam footage around the time of the collision, is urged to contact officers at Suffolk Police on 101, quoting crime reference 481 of October 31.

Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

Last month, Suffolk Police confirmed enquiries have been completed and an investigation has been closed into a failure to stop on Denmark Road on March 7, involving a silver BMW and a motorcycle.

The rider of the motorcycle, then-19-year-old Wayne Tingey, was left with a bleed on the brain, a fractured shoulder and a bruised coccyx following the collision.

His mother Jill Lock has been calling for the BMW driver to come forward since the incident, which she says has changed her son's personality.

