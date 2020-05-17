Suspected drug dealer found with knife arrested on A47

The A47 Acle Straight. Picture: Google Images Archant

An alleged drink driver believed to be involved in drug dealing and found with a knife and baseball bat was arrested on the A47 on Friday night.

The man was found to be nearly three times the legal alcohol limit, officers from Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team claimed.

He was arrested on the Acle Straight on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs and possession of offensive weapons.

Taking to Twitter, officers said it had been a “busy night”, with four arrests in as many hours.

They said: “A van was pre-emptively stopped in Lowestoft after intelligence received.

“This resulted in the driver being arrested for drug driving after testing positive for cocaine.

“The passenger was found to be wanted for a robbery the previous day.”

Another driver was arrested in a VW Golf after trying to make off from the Great Yarmouth area.

Officers said: “The driver was detained and provided a breath test just below double the legal alcohol limit. They were also found not to be able to produce a valid driving licence.”