Search

Advanced search

Girl, seven, left terrified of dogs after German Shepherd attack, court hears

PUBLISHED: 06:38 11 August 2020 | UPDATED: 06:38 11 August 2020

Norwich Magistrates Court. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Norwich Magistrates Court. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A seven-year-old girl has been left frightened to visit her grandmother after a dog attack left her terrified of the animals, a court has heard.

Buddy, a German Shepherd owned by 28-year-old Andrew Harpley, could be put down after leaving a girl with puncture wounds on her leg after an attack.

And in a statement read out in court, the girl’s father told how she had been left petrified of dogs and reluctant to visit her own grandmother, who owns a dog of the same breed.

Prosecutor Josephine Jones said the attack, which happened last November, saw the youngster taken to the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston for further treatment - and had left the girl scarred emotionally.

She added that the trauma and physical pain had led to her school attendance slipping and her missing important speech and language sessions, as well as causing her to develop a phobia of dogs.

You may also want to watch:

Reading the father’s statement, she said: “She is now terrified of all dogs - the other day we were walking in the town and saw a little sausage dog and she cowered behind me. She always used to love dogs and would want to go to the park just to see and pet them, now she never wants to go.

“She also never wants to go to her nanny’s any more because she has a German Shepherd too.”

Appearing via video link at Norwich Magistrates’ Court, Harpley, of San Fransisco Walk, Lowestoft, admitted to being in charge of a dangerous or out of control dog.

District judge Shanta Deonarine adjourned the hearing until next month, so a report can be prepared on what will happen next to the former security dog, but warned Harpley that an order to destroy it was a possibility.

She said a report was needed to determine whether the dog remained a danger to the public and that if it is found to be, the court would order it to be put down.

Harpley, who was represented by Annette Hall, will appear again at Norwich Magistrates’ Court on September 4, when he be sentenced and learn the fate of his dog.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Mother died after heroic attempt to rescue two boys off the coast

Waxham Sands Holiday Park Beach Norfolk Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Plans made to replace bungalow with five new homes

Plans have been made to replace a bungalow with five new homes on Cromer Road, North Walsham. Image: Google StreetView

Be prepared for torrential thunderstorms as hot weather continues

A weather warning has been issued for severe thunderstorms. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Person dies in seaside resort following cardiac arrest

Paramedics were called to Beach Road in Wells after a patient went into cardiac arrest. Picture: Colin Finch

‘Covid has taken the joy out of retail’: Fashion store owners closing down after 23 years

Anita and Abhi Vadhir are retiring from Vanilla and closing the store which will continue to trade online. Pic; Archant library

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Woman dies after emergency services called out to reports of seven in water on Norfolk coast

Waxham beach. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Road closed after car crashes into house

Emergency services were called in after a car crashed into house in London Road, Dereham. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Be prepared for torrential thunderstorms as hot weather continues

A weather warning has been issued for severe thunderstorms. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Motorcyclist dies after head-on collision

The fatal collision happened on the A1065 at Castle Acre, near the Newton Road turn-off. Picture: Google StreetView

Mother died after heroic attempt to rescue two boys off the coast

Waxham Sands Holiday Park Beach Norfolk Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Secretive rave regular predicts many more illegal parties this summer

Police work to shut down a rave in Hilborough, near Swaffham. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Road closed after car crashes into house

Emergency services were called in after a car crashed into house in London Road, Dereham. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Motorcyclist dies after head-on collision

The fatal collision happened on the A1065 at Castle Acre, near the Newton Road turn-off. Picture: Google StreetView

Mother died after heroic attempt to rescue two boys off the coast

Waxham Sands Holiday Park Beach Norfolk Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

‘Shocked’ - Visitors to Waxham beach react to woman’s death

Waxham Sands Holiday Park Beach Norfolk Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN