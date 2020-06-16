Search

Advanced search

Independent store raided by thieves hours after reopening

PUBLISHED: 06:25 17 June 2020

Thieves smashed a window and stole around £400 worth of Yankee Candles from Annatar in Lowestoft in the early hours of June 16. PHOTO: Annatar

Thieves smashed a window and stole around £400 worth of Yankee Candles from Annatar in Lowestoft in the early hours of June 16. PHOTO: Annatar

Archant

An independent town centre shop was raided overnight with around £400 of candles stolen, just hours after opening their doors for the first time in months.

Thieves smashed a window and stole around £400 worth of Yankee Candles from Annatar in Lowestoft in the early hours of June 16. PHOTO: AnnatarThieves smashed a window and stole around £400 worth of Yankee Candles from Annatar in Lowestoft in the early hours of June 16. PHOTO: Annatar

Annatar gift shop, in Lowestoft, welcomed customers back into the London Road North store on Monday after weeks of enforced coronavirus closures.

Yet shortly after 3am in the early hours of Tuesday morning, June 16, thieves smashed a window on the door before bagging hundreds of pounds worth of Yankee Candles.

Co-owner Matt Wade said: “Two people came tooled up with a house brick and a couple of heavy duty carrier bags, smashed a window and climbed inside.

“One of them filled a bag with candles and the other passed him a second bag which he also filled up.

“Monday was our first day back open, which was good, but then I was woken by a call from the police.

“I didn’t know what I was going to find when I turned up, but I was worried it was not going to be salvageable and mean we would have to close again.

“Thankfully, we have boarded the window up and Waveney Glass have already been out to measure up to replace it, which should cost around £150.”

You may also want to watch:

This week, this newspaper has launched their Love Local campaign in a bid to back local businesses attempting to bounce back following the coronavirus lockdown.

Mr Wade said: “I have been doing home deliveries to try and keep the business ticking over while we were closed.

“I’d take orders on our Facebook page, pick the items up from the shop and drop them off at their homes, but I was getting about half a normal day’s takings in a week.

“We were missing about 90pc of our usual takings when we’ve been closed.

“The lockdown had to be done and we had to follow the rules, and hopefully we have nipped coronavirus in the bud.

Mr Wade praised the backing of the town’s community following the incident.

He said: “When I looked on Facebook this morning, I could see the local community who like the shop are all behind and that is a big help.

“It has shown we have a strong following. More than 1,400 people have seen, commented and shared it.

“I would rather this hadn’t happened but it is good to know people out there support us.”

A spokesperson for Suffolk Police confirmed enquiries are ongoing, and urged anyone with information to call officers on 101, quoting crime reference 37/33060/20,

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Center Parcs reveals new date for reopening

Center Parcs in Elveden. Pic: Archant

Almost 100 jobs lost or at risk as cosmetics firm collapses

Beauty and cosmetics manufacturer Pecksniff's, based in Brandon, has gone into administration. Picture: Google Street View

Redundancy fears and rent waived at top tourist attraction in ‘dire straits’

The Bure Valley Railway is in dire straits and risks closing for good. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Fire at National Trust site in Norfolk caused by discarded barbecue

Morston Quay at its stunning best. Picture: Martin Sizeland

Wife of Lakenheath pilot pays tribute to ‘perfect’ husband

Kage Allen and his wife Hannah Picture: FACEBOOK

Most Read

Fighter jet from RAF Lakenheath crashes in North Sea

An F-15 fighter jet from RAF Lakenheath has crashed into the North Sea. Picture: Archant

Center Parcs reveals new date for reopening

Center Parcs in Elveden. Pic: Archant

Bike shop for sale at £45,000 plus stock

Mike and Alison Brown took over Aylsham Cycle Centre in 2016. They are pictured with previous owner Trisha Christianson. Picture: Archant

Region could be hit by torrential rain, thunderstorms and flooding, forecasters warn

Parts of Norfolk could expect thunderstorms over the next 24 hours Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Shoppers flock to Primark as store reopens after lockdown

The queue as Primark opens up to customers as lockdown restrictions are eased. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Paddy’s Pointers: Football. Just not as we know it

Teemu Pukki gets a hug from Grant Hanley after a Premier League hat-trick against Newcastle in the heady early days of this season Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Almost 100 jobs lost or at risk as cosmetics firm collapses

Beauty and cosmetics manufacturer Pecksniff's, based in Brandon, has gone into administration. Picture: Google Street View

Girl, 16, grabbed round neck and pulled to the ground

The girl was walking between Covent Garden Road and Diana Way when she was assaulted. Photo: Google

Nurse died 22 years after being diagnosed with cancer caused by asbestos exposure, inquest hears

Michael and Sharon Payne with their sons Jasper and Alec. Picture: Payne family

Free use of Norwich’s Beryl Bikes extended to further 1,000 riders

Beryl Bikes in Norwich. Picture: Ella Wilkinson
Drive 24