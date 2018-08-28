£5000 worth of damage caused to fishing nets on Lowestoft boat

A boat has been damaged while docked in Lowestoft over the Christmas period.

Suffolk Police say at some point between Tuesday, December 18, and Thursday, December 27, a person entered the dock near Hamilton Road and damaged a fishing boat.

The perpetrator took a sharp object to the boat, which is named the Serene Dawn, within the ten days it was docked.

Police believe the incident happened between 9.30pm on December 18 and Tuesday morning at around 7.30am.

At least two trawler nets have been damaged on the vessel, which is expected to cost in the region of £5,000.

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident, saw any suspicious behaviour or has knowledge about the incident to contact Lowestoft police on 101, quoting crime reference 37/74793/18.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.