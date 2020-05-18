Man refuses to leave his cell to appear in court for class A drugs sentencing

Norwich City Centre, Norwich Crown Courts exterior Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Archant

A man who has admitted possessing class A drugs with intent to supply has had his case adjourned,

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Jamie Burns, 32, of Northgate, Lowestoft, was due to be sentenced at Norwich Crown Court on Monday, May 18 after he previously admitted possessing with intent to supply both heroin and cocaine.

Burns also pleaded guilty to a charge of possessing cannabis with intent to supply.

You may also want to watch:

The case was listed for sentence on Monday with Ian James appearing for the prosecution and Rob Pollington appearing on behalf of Burns who did not appear.

The court was told he had “refused” to leave his cell and attend court.

Judge Katharine Moore, who presided over the hearing via Skype, wanted further enquiries to be carried out in relation to the offences Burns had admitted.

Sentencing in the case was adjourned until June 11.