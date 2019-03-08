Search

‘I’ve finally been scorpio’d’ - suspected drug dealers caught by Scorpion policing unit

PUBLISHED: 21:29 08 March 2019 | UPDATED: 21:29 08 March 2019

The Scorpion East branch of the team has made 20 arrests related to the dealing or supplying of class A drugs over the last 12 months. Picture: Suffolk Constabulary

The Scorpion East branch of the team has made 20 arrests related to the dealing or supplying of class A drugs over the last 12 months. Picture: Suffolk Constabulary

A suspected drug dealer joked with a specialist policing team they had ‘finally been scorpio’d’ after being arrested with drugs and cash on them.

The Suffolk Police Scorpion team has been prioritising a mass crackdown on drugs trafficking, as well as working to combat child sex offences, deny criminals use of the roads and make prisons safer places.

Among the unit’s primary objectives is to eliminate a process that sees vulnerable young people exploited and sent from London to rural areas for the purpose of drugs trafficking.

This is known as ‘county lines’ and, on a Suffolk basis, was first detected in Ipswich before spreading further afield to Lowestoft.

The unit tweeted on Friday they had made two arrests in Lowestoft and seized £700 worth of suspected drugs and around £1,000 in cash.

“Had to stifle a chuckle when one of the detained parties protested that he had “finally been scorpio’d,” they said.

The pair were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply crack and heroin.

