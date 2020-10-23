Man in ‘smoking BMW’ led police on NDR chase after drinking bottle of wine

Dangerous driver Shaun Jervis ditched car at park and ride site after trying to outrun police Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

A man led police on a car chase before abandoning his vehicle at a park and ride and trying to outrun officers on foot.

Shaun Jervis, 53, had an argument with his then partner before taking off in a car.

Norwich Crown Court heard Jervis, who had drunk a bottle of wine, went back before taking off again in his BMW.

Danielle O’Donovan, prosecuting, said police had been alerted and saw Jervis, whose lights were not on, before they tried to stop him.

Officers put on their blue lights but Jervis made no attempt to stop or slow down.

Jervis set off at 70mph in a restricted speed zone and “started to speed away” from the officers who notified others that he had failed to stop, Ms O’Donovan said.

The chase, which had started on Blue Boar Lane in Sprowston, continued along Wroxham Road, before heading onto the Northern Distributor Road (NDR).

Miss O’Donovan said there was “smoke coming from the rear” of the defendant’s BMW vehicle.

Officers could smell the “tyres burning” before it seemed like Jervis’s car was in trouble.

He pulled into the Sprowston Park and Ride before getting out of the vehicle and running from polce.

But he was caught by the officers who arrested him, bringing to an end a chase which had lasted about 1.5 miles.

He later failed a breath test and was found to have 85mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35mcg.

Jervis, of Tonning Street, Lowestoft, appeared at court on Thursday, October 22 having previously admitted dangerous driving on May 13 this year.

Mathew Edwards, mitigating, said the chase only lasted about a mile and a half and was not all at high speed.

He said the defendant had just had an argument with his then partner, drank a bottle of wine, got in his car and “panicked” when he saw police.

He said it was “an overreaction to a domestic argument”.

He said the defendant wanted him to put forward that he was sorry for what he had done.

Judge Maureen Bacon said the offence had passed the custody threshold and sentenced him to eight months imprisonment, suspended for 20 months.

She ordered him to do 30 days rehabilitation activity requirement and disqualified him from driving for 14 months.