‘Gardener’ steals large amount of money from elderly woman’s home during burglary

A man claiming to be a gardener stole a large amount of money from an elderly woman during a distraction burglary.

The theft took place at a home in Kimberley Road, Lowestoft, about 12.45pm on Wednesday, January 23.

The man visited the home offering to do garden work. The elderly victim showed him to the back garden and agreed a price to trim the trees.

He then followed her, uninvited, to her bedroom and watched her remove a cash tin from a drawer.

The man then asked the elderly woman for a glass of water and once alone in the bedroom took the cash and left the home.

When the woman returned she found all the cash had been stolen from the tin.

The would-be gardener is described as white, stocky build, about 5ft 7in with dark hair.

He was wearing jeans and a jumper and driving a dark or black hatchback type vehicle.

A Suffolk Police spokesman said: “Officers are releasing some CCTV stills of a blue Vauxhall Meriva, a white Ford Transit and a male walking past a house captured on a nearby CCTV camera.

“Officers believe they may be potential witnesses to the incident.”

The Meriva is seen at 12.13pm, while the transit van is seen at 12.19pm and the mane walks past at 12.20pm.

The spokesman added: “In addition, anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity at around the time stated in the area or has knowledge of the incident should contact Lowestoft CID on 101, quoting crime reference 37/4493/19.”