Cyclist forced to jump from bike before car ran over it, police say

Normanston Drive at the roundabout with Rotterdam Road. PHOTO: Google Maps Archant

A cyclist jumped from his bike as it was run over by a car which had slowed alongside him moments before.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Suffolk Police have appealed for witnesses and information following the incident in Lowestoft on the afternoon of Thursday, November 12.

The cyclist, a man, was riding along Normanston Drive towards the roundabout with Rotterdam Road between 2pm and 2.30pm.

A spokesperson for Suffolk Police said: “A vehicle slowed alongside him. The vehicle then drove around the roundabout and came back heading towards the victim.

“The victim jumped off his bike and ran off as the vehicle, thought to be a black Audi A3, ran over the bicycle, causing damage to the front wheel.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has dashcam footage in the area at that time, is urged to contact Suffolk Police on 101, quoting crime reference 37/65797/20.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.