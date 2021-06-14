Thief smashed window to steal money box from car
Published: 3:58 PM June 14, 2021
A parked car had its window smashed in as a thief targeted a money box which had been left inside.
It happened at 7pm on Friday, May 14, at Station Square in Lowestoft.
The front offside window of a black Ford Galaxy was smashed and the money box, which contained around £100, stolen.
Police want to speak to the man in these photos in connection with the theft.
Anyone saw any suspicious activity or who can identify the man should contact Lowestoft police, quoting crime number 37/25159/21.
Contact police by calling 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
