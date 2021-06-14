Thief smashed window to steal money box from car

Published: 3:58 PM June 14, 2021

Police want to speak to this man about the incident. - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

A parked car had its window smashed in as a thief targeted a money box which had been left inside.

It happened at 7pm on Friday, May 14, at Station Square in Lowestoft.

The front offside window of a black Ford Galaxy was smashed and the money box, which contained around £100, stolen.

Police want to speak to the man in these photos in connection with the theft.

Police want to speak to this man about a car break-in in Lowestoft. - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

Anyone saw any suspicious activity or who can identify the man should contact Lowestoft police, quoting crime number 37/25159/21.

Contact police by calling 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.