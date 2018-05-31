Search

Woman spat at and assaulted by dog walker in cemetery

PUBLISHED: 12:50 15 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:50 15 April 2020

Lowestoft Cemetery. Picture: Nick Butcher

A woman was spat at and had her hair pulled in a cemetery over the Easter weekend.

Suffolk Police are appealing for witnesses after the incident in Lowestoft Cemetery, in Normanston Drive, between 4pm and 6pm on Saturday, April 11.

The woman, aged in her 20s, was in the cemetery when a man approached and shouted at her.

The man, believed to be in his 30s or 40s, pulled the woman’s hair and pushed her before spitting on her and walking away.

The man, who was walking with a small brown dog at the time, is described as being white with long, curly dark blonde hair and was wearing a red bandana, a checked shirt and jeans at the time of the assault.

Anyone who witnessed the assault, or who has knowledge of it, is urged to contact Suffolk Police on 101, quoting crime reference 37/21139/20.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 1111.

