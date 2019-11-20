Search

Heartbroken cat owner begs for stolen kittens to be returned

PUBLISHED: 16:36 20 November 2019 | UPDATED: 16:45 20 November 2019

An £1000 reward is being offered for the kitten's safe return. Picture: Contributed by Rebecca Malan

An £1000 reward is being offered for the kitten's safe return. Picture: Contributed by Rebecca Malan

A cat owner has told of her heartbreak after two kittens disappeared from her home, with police treating it as a burglary.

Rebecca Malan, pictured with Dobby, Bellatrix and Serious. Picture: Rebecca MalanRebecca Malan, pictured with Dobby, Bellatrix and Serious. Picture: Rebecca Malan

Tracy Malan, who lives in Oulton Broad, near Lowestoft, was nurturing her two-week old kittens after her donskoy sphynx, named Dobby, had a litter of five.

After three of the litter died, the 52-year-old was waking up to feed the kittens, who were named Serious and Bellatrix, and was keeping her home heated throughout the day.

However on Tuesday, November 19 Ms Malan arrived home to find the kittens were missing from their cardboard box and there was blood splattered where they once were.

She said: "It is just unbelievable, we can't understand it. I had given the kittens a feed at 10am and cuddled them. I got back home at 12.15pm and the first thing I noticed was mum [cat] was at the front door.

An investigation is underway after two kittens dissapeared from their home. Picture: Rebecca MalanAn investigation is underway after two kittens dissapeared from their home. Picture: Rebecca Malan

"I went up straight away and there was nothing in the box. I thought mum [cat] has tried to move them." After calling for help from friends and family, Ms Malan searched throughout her house to find the kittens, before calling the police to report them as stolen.

She said: "I am not the most security conscious person, my doors are open for anyone, I will never be like that again.

"I wasn't going to sell them, I was going to keep them."

According to the Malan family, the 17 day old cats were According to the Malan family, the 17 day old cats were "strong and healthy". Picture: Rebecca Malan

The owner rejected concerns the mother cat had eaten her young, as there was not enough blood, no sign of bones and the kittens were healthy.

She appealed to the thief to "Bring them back".

"I will give them an £1000 reward. Mum [cat] needs them, and they need her. Just bring them back.

"I just can't think of someone who hates me enough, or someone who is cruel to animals that would do this."

According to Mrs Malan, the mother cat is still searching for her kitten. Picture: Rebecca MalanAccording to Mrs Malan, the mother cat is still searching for her kitten. Picture: Rebecca Malan

A Suffolk Police spokesperson, said: "We received a call two kittens were stolen from a property on Lakeland Drive, in Lowestoft.

"Enquiries are on-going and anyone with information is asked to contact police quoting crime reference number 37/7/0077/19."

