‘Large group’ seen throwing stones at cars before crash

PUBLISHED: 12:51 25 August 2020 | UPDATED: 13:20 25 August 2020

Lowestoft Road in Carlton Colville. Picture: Google Images

Archant

Three incidents where stones were thrown at cars, including one which resulted in a crash, are being investigated by police.

Suffolk Police recieved three reports of incidents around Lowestoft and Carlton Colville between 5.20pm and 7.45pm on Wednesday, August 19.

Officers are investigating whether the incidents are linked and have warned members of the public that throwing objects at cars is a criminal offence.

A spokesperson for Suffolk Police said: “Shortly before 5.20pm, a group of around seven or eight males were witnessed throwing stones.

“One of the stones hit a vehicle in Castleton Avenue, Carlton Colville. The extent of the damage is not known.

“Shortly before 5.40pm, a stone was thrown at a coach while it was being drive along Beccles Road, Lowestoft, causing a window to smash.

“Officers attended shortly afterwards but there was no trace of the suspects.

“Shortly before 7.45pm, a large group of people were witnessed throwing stones on Lowestoft Road, Carlton Colville.

“Two large stones or rocks were thrown and hit a vehicle, causing it to swerve off the road and become involved in a collision.

“Officers attended and patrolled the area.”

Officers are also urging drivers to report such incidents as soon as possible with the location of travel and with as much detail as possible to assist with enquiries.

Anyone who has been a victim, or who has any information about these incidents, or who has dashcam footage, is urged to contact Suffolk Police on 101, quoting crime reference 378 of August 19.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

