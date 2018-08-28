Full-time carer blacked out and assaulted vulnerable boyfriend, court heard

Great Yarmouth Magistrates Court.

A full-time carer blacked out and assaulted his vulnerable teenage boyfriend in an effort to “physically restrain him”, a court heard.

Jordan Lee Butcher, of Spexhall Way, Lowestoft, admitted two assaults on his 18-year-old boyfriend, who has autism, ADHD, PTSD and depression.

The 20-year-old had been the registered carer for his boyfriend since the pair moved in together in Lowestoft in April, with the victim moving from Ipswich.

Nicola Pope, prosecuting, said: “Butcher grabbed the victim by the throat and pushed him over, causing him a black eye, scratched arm, and marks on his hand, while damage was also caused to the furniture.

“Police attended and he barricaded himself inside, refusing to talk to them.

“He opened the door but quickly turned and ran up the stairs. An officer followed and as he got near, Butcher kicked out and hit him in the chest with a lot of force.”

Appearing at Great Yarmouth Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, Butcher pleaded guilty to two counts of assault, between November 10 and 13, and on November 19, as well as criminal damage and assaulting an emergency worker on November 19.

The court also heard how Butcher has battled long-standing anger management issues since school.

Arthur Balls, defending, said: “This is someone who is a young man with no previous convictions and with his own difficulties, who has been in a relationship and caring for someone with significant problems and it came to a point where it became too much.

“The victim can be quite a handful on occasion and tends to react very badly to minor things. He has been violent to Butcher in the past, who sometimes has to physically restrain him.

“When the first offence occurred, Butcher was driving and trying to concentrate when the victim started kicking off and hitting him.

“Butcher lashed out to control him but wasn’t as precise as he wanted to be. He was aiming for his arm but hit him in the eye.

“On the second offence, the victim became aggressive and accused Butcher of being unfaithful. Butcher threw him on the bed to restrain him but blacked out so he accepts he went over the top.”

Butcher was ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work for the offences, as well as paying court costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £85.