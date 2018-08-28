Bricks thrown through windscreens as vandals target 22 cars in one night

The shocking “trail of destruction” left behind by vandals on Christmas night has been revealed as one frustrated resident, who has been targeted three times in as many weeks, hits out.

At least 22 cars parked in 12 streets have been reported to police as being damaged overnight into the early hours of Boxing Day and December 27.

Many suffered damaged wingmirrors, while others had bricks and stones thrown through windscreens.

For Westwood Avenue resident Kayleigh Baker, 32, the damage was the third incident in as many weeks.

She said: “I went out and saw them trashing my partner’s car. I shouted at them and they ran away back down Westwood Avenue. I put it on Facebook and found out they had left a massive trail of destruction in the area.”

Miss Baker’s Citreon C3 suffered damage to the wingmirror, while her partner’s new Toyota C-HR was repeatedly dented and scratched.

She said: “This is the third time in three weeks they have damaged our cars, and last Christmas my car was written off by a drink driver. There were footprints on my bonnet, but my partner’s car had a badly damaged door which will need replacing.It’s a brand new Toyota so it’s not going to be cheap to fix.”

Late on Christmas Day, a Black Nissan Almera passenger side window was damaged while parked in St Leonard’s Road, while on Southwell Road an Audi A6 had a damaged wingmirror, a Citroen C4 Flair had a smashed driver’s window and a Volkswagen Golf was damaged on the passenger side. In the early hours of Boxing Day, wingmirrors were damaged on four or five cars in Denmark Road, including a Jeep, while a stone was thrown at the windscreen of a car on Westwood Avenue. Bricks and stones were thrown at a Ford S-Max and a red Corsa van in Homefield Avenue, while a wingmirror of a Volkswagen Urban was damaged overnight in Long Road. A coping stone was also thrown at a car overnight.

Wingmirrors were also smashed along Greenfield Road with at least three cars, a Ford Fiesta and two vans, targeted, while a Ford Transit also van had its windscreen smashed. Further incidents were reported on Thursday, December 27.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk Police said: “Officers are investigating the incidents and are looking at possible links between the crimes. We have spoken to an individual and will be carrying out further enquiries over the coming days. Police would like to hear from anyone who may have information or who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area.”