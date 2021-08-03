Vandal's sentencing adjourned after 'mess' of car damage spree case

Published: 8:53 AM August 3, 2021

A Suffolk man who caused hundreds of pounds of damage to cars in a spree of offending has had his sentencing hearing adjourned.

Matthew Malam, of Waveney Close, Lowestoft, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Monday, August 2, where he admitted eight counts of criminal damage and two assaults on police officers.

The 25-year-old also asked for three further offences to be considered.

Mark Eldridge, prosecuting, said Malam had damaged the windscreen and a wing mirror of a car in Stowmarket on July 3 last year.

He had also damaged a number of other cars between July 4 and July 5 last year and damaged the windscreens of two more cars on August 4.

Malam was due to be sentenced on Monday, August 2, but Judge Emma Peters adjourned the hearing until Friday, August 13, because of issues with the case which she described as being “a bit of a mess.”

Jude Durr, mitigating, said Malam had no previous convictions and had mental health issues.