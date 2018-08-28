Search

Police find cannabis, crack cocaine and heroin in man’s pants

PUBLISHED: 09:34 20 December 2018 | UPDATED: 09:42 20 December 2018

A man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of possession of cannabis and for possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and heroin in Lowestoft. Photo: Suffolk Police Scorpion Team.

Archant

A man has been arrested after police found cannabis, crack cocaine and heroin in his pants.

Suffolk Police’s Scorpion Drug Team made the discovery during a stop and search in Waveney Road, Lowestoft, on Tuesday December 18.

A police spokesman said: “While on duty, officers had cause to stop a vehicle in Waveney Road.

“A man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of possession of Class B drug - cannabis and for possession with intent to supply of Class A drugs – crack cocaine and heroin.”

The specialised drug team tweeted about the successful stop and said: “Male arrested in Lowestoft by Scorpion East. Guess he thought we wouldn’t find it in his pants.”

The man was taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre and was subsequently released under investigation pending further enquiries.

