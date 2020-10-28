Burglary case dropped as victim ‘no longer’ supports prosecution

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: SIMON PARKER Archant

Four people who were charged following a burglary during which £440 was allegedly stolen from a man who was punched in the face have had the case against them dropped.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday, October 27 was a 21-year-old man who can’t be named for legal reasons, Joanne Searle, 35, of Zanetta Court, Lowestoft, Dean Meadows, 47, of Beccles Road, Carlton Colville and Nicky Bates, 31, of no fixed address, who all denied burglary at a property in Trafalgar Street, Lowestoft on May 15 this year.

Phillip Farr, prosecuting, said the victim of the alleged offence, who is in his 40s, no longer wanted to support the prosecution.

He said in the circumstances it wasn’t in the public interest to have a trial.

He offered no evidence against the defendants and asked for not guilty verdicts to be entered on the court record.