Search

Advanced search

Burglary case dropped as victim ‘no longer’ supports prosecution

PUBLISHED: 08:25 28 October 2020 | UPDATED: 08:25 28 October 2020

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: SIMON PARKER

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: SIMON PARKER

Archant

Four people who were charged following a burglary during which £440 was allegedly stolen from a man who was punched in the face have had the case against them dropped.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday, October 27 was a 21-year-old man who can’t be named for legal reasons, Joanne Searle, 35, of Zanetta Court, Lowestoft, Dean Meadows, 47, of Beccles Road, Carlton Colville and Nicky Bates, 31, of no fixed address, who all denied burglary at a property in Trafalgar Street, Lowestoft on May 15 this year.

Phillip Farr, prosecuting, said the victim of the alleged offence, who is in his 40s, no longer wanted to support the prosecution.

He said in the circumstances it wasn’t in the public interest to have a trial.

He offered no evidence against the defendants and asked for not guilty verdicts to be entered on the court record.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Car smashes through hoardings at building site and ends up on beach

The car which crashed through the hoardings had to be recovered later in the day. Photo: Submitted

Man taken to hospital after car ploughs into pub

The Albion pub in Great Yarmouth after a car ploughed into it. Picture: Tom Langton

Britain’s poshest Christmas train is returning to Norwich

Train Manager Thomas Leonard on the Northern Belle in Norwich Station ready to take passengers for a luxurious Christmas journey in 2019. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

‘I am letting the team down’ - Culverhouse takes the blame

Sonny Carey tries to get Lynn back into the game Picture: Ian Burt

Paddy Davitt: Norwich City player ratings after a 1-1 Championship comeback at Brentford

Tim Krul pulled off a top save to deny Ivan Toney in Norwich City's 1-1 Championship draw at Brentford. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd