Teenager, 17, charged after Lowestoft burglaries

PUBLISHED: 13:03 20 August 2019 | UPDATED: 13:10 20 August 2019

Lowestoft Police Station PHOTO: Nick Butcher

A 17-year-old boy has been charged after a spate of burglaries in Lowestoft.

The teenager was arrested and charged with three counts of burglary, an attempted burglary, a theft from a motor vehicle, and possession of cannabis, a class B drug.

On August 15, police claim a property was entered on Beccles Road with intention to steal, while two torches, an Apple Mac charger and a Leatherman tool were stolen from a vehicle on the same road.

Between Thursday, August 15, and Friday, August 16, mobile phones, electronics, cash and a handbag were stolen from a home on Sycamore Avenue.

Mobile phones, electronics, cash and a handbag were also stolen from a property on Hollow Grove Way on August 16.

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Norwich Magistrates' Court on August 20 and was bailed to appear before Great Yarmouth Magistrates' Court on August 29.

A 21-year-old man was arrested on August 18 by police in connection with the incidents. He has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

