Crime prevention advice to be showcased at police street meets

Police will be holding crime prevention events in Waveney. Picture: Nick Butcher ©archant2016

Crime prevention events and police street meets will take place across Waveney next week.

The two events will be held at Bungay Library next Tuesday, November 20 between 10am and 11am and at The Britten Centre in Lowestoft between 10am and noon on November 21.

In a post on the Lowestoft Police Facebook page, a spokesman said: “Do you want your bicycle marked and want more advice about how to register your property on immobilise?

“Or if you want other crime prevention information then why not pop along and see us.”

For Immobilise and 1st principle crime prevention advice details visit www.suffolk.police.uk/services/immobilise or www.suffolk.police.uk/advice/crime-prevention-z for crime prevention advice.