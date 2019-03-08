Search

Advanced search

Father's heartbreak after eight-year-old son is 'abducted' by mother and taken to Russia

PUBLISHED: 17:41 09 October 2019 | UPDATED: 18:17 09 October 2019

Ian Kettlewell, holding a photo of himself and son Myles. PHOTO: Reece Hanson

Ian Kettlewell, holding a photo of himself and son Myles. PHOTO: Reece Hanson

Archant

A heartbroken father says his world has been "turned upside down" after his son was allegedly abducted and taken to Russia by his ex-partner.

Eight-year-old Myles was seen with his mother, a Russian national, boarding a flight to Russia on September 30. PHOTO: Courtesy of Ian KettlewellEight-year-old Myles was seen with his mother, a Russian national, boarding a flight to Russia on September 30. PHOTO: Courtesy of Ian Kettlewell

Ian Kettlewell's worst fears became reality on September 30 when, hours after taking his son Myles to school, he was told the boy's mother had taken him away.

Waveney MP Peter Aldous confirmed he is liaising with the Foreign Office and has written to foreign secretary Dominic Raab to seek assistance in bringing Myles back to the country.

Despite desperate attempts to block his passport, the eight-year-old and his mother, a Russian national who had been living in Lowestoft, were logged boarding a plane to Russia at 10.45pm that night.

Mr Kettlewell, 35, said: "It has turned my life upside down. It's something that happens in a film. I keep waking up and thinking it was a dream. It is better for me to think he is having an adventure and is enjoying it. It is heart-wrenching and I feel helpless."

After lengthy court battles, it was decided it was in Myles' best interests to remain in the UK, after the youngster had been diagnosed with autism in 2017.

His parents, who stopped living together in 2013, were granted 50-50 access in September 2018, with orders in place to allow Mr Kettlewell to hold both of Myles' passports in an effort to prevent his abduction.

However, after another request from his mother to move to Russia was rejected by the family courts in June, his mother was granted permission to take him on holiday there one month later.

Mr Kettlewell said: "You try to do as much as you can before to protect your child because you have confidence and hope in the family court system.

Ian Kettlewell with his son Myles. PHOTO: Courtesy of Ian KettlewellIan Kettlewell with his son Myles. PHOTO: Courtesy of Ian Kettlewell

"When she applied to take him permanently, she had to show evidence of everything she had in place for him. She had arranged for somewhere to live, a school place and a job to start a new life.

"He can't speak the language and they decided it was in his best interests to stay here.

You may also want to watch:

"Within a month of that being rejected, she applied for the holiday and I felt like I had no choice but to comply, but we had agreements in place. Since they returned, she kept Myles' passport and refused to hand it back to me."

Ian Kettlewell with his son Myles. PHOTO: Courtesy of Ian KettlewellIan Kettlewell with his son Myles. PHOTO: Courtesy of Ian Kettlewell

After initiating court action to take the passport back, Mr Kettlewell tried to deliver court papers in person, only to find someone else living in his former partner's home.

The telecoms engineer said: "She had her house on the market and I'd found out she had moved out under the cover of midnight days before. She left with next to nothing. His curtains were still up and there were still flowers in the windows.

"I thought she must have moved house so I phoned the school to get their help delivering the papers and they rang back to say his mother had taken him out.

"I didn't know what to do. I put my shoes on and ran out the door but I didn't know where I was going.

"I knew he had been taken from school and she would be attempting to go to the airport but I thought there was a block on his passport so I was quite confident and hoping I would get a phone call from the police to say she had been stopped and was in custody, but that was when they told me he was on a flight the night before. The toughest thing is that we almost stopped her."

A spokesperson for Suffolk Police confirmed they were investigating a reported abduction.

They said: "A report of a child abduction was made to police on September 30. Inquiries are continuing into this matter."

Mr Kettlewell said: "Myles is awesome. He loves space at the minute. Everything from black holes to rockets. It will occupy him for ages.

"He wants to be an astronaut when he grows up, or build space rockets.

"The bedtime stories we read are all space books.

"We do so much together, going on bike rides and canoeing."

A GoFundMe page has now been set up to help Mr Kettlewell raise the legal fees to fight for his son in Russia.

Most Read

‘It was a real wow moment’- Pupils intrigued after ‘UFO’ crash lands at primary school

Wicklewood Primary School pupils and police gather round a mysterious UFO, visiting the school for World Space Week. Photo: Wicklewood Primary

Thomas Cook shops to reopen across Norfolk thanks to rescue deal

The Thomas Cook branch in Norwich is one of many hoped to reopen

What is it like to live in the Norwich homes named the UK’s best building?

Charlotte McCormack with twins Poppy and Olivia, who live in the Goldsmith Street development. Pic: Archant

Teenage attackers bring traffic to a halt in attempted robbery near Aldi

The Heartsease roundabout near Aldi, where a group of teenagers attempted to rob a cyclist. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Pre-school announces closure due to ‘intolerable’ strain on teachers

Ravensemere Arc Pre-school in Beccles will be closing on November 1. Photo: Ravensmere Arc

Most Read

‘It was a real wow moment’- Pupils intrigued after ‘UFO’ crash lands at primary school

Wicklewood Primary School pupils and police gather round a mysterious UFO, visiting the school for World Space Week. Photo: Wicklewood Primary

‘Major disruption’ as part of A47 closed due to serious flooding

The A47 at Blofield was severely flooded and will remain partly closed until the water is cleared. Photo: BroadsBeat

‘Over half of the road lifted’: Torrential rain causes sewer sinkhole at major junction

One driver said peeled up tarmac in Beccles

Secret deal struck which could see new shops built on edge of village

Shops could be built on land off Links Road in Hopton-on-Sea. Pic: Google Maps.

WATCH: Land Rover driver takes on six foot deep flood water

Adam Harrison with his 1995 Land Rover Discovery

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Father’s heartbreak after eight-year-old son is ‘abducted’ by mother and taken to Russia

Ian Kettlewell, holding a photo of himself and son Myles. PHOTO: Reece Hanson

‘He had a fabulous life’: Tributes pour in for popular hairdresser

Nick Whyte, who died aged 59, was a successful hairdresser who opened more than 20 salons in East Anglia.

Giant ‘Herring of the East’ sculpture bid for A47 roundabout

People travelling to and from Great Yarmouth could soon be passing a giant Herring of the East sculpture, being compared in impact and scale to Antony Gormley's Angel of the North Picture: Paul Patterson

Pre-school announces closure due to ‘intolerable’ strain on teachers

Ravensemere Arc Pre-school in Beccles will be closing on November 1. Photo: Ravensmere Arc

Report claims Zimmermann could make City return in November

Canaries defender Christoph Zimmermann speaking to Paddy Davitt at the Archant office in Norwich Picture: Jamie Honeywood
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists