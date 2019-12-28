Search

Heading out this weekend? Important advice to help you 'stay safe'

PUBLISHED: 08:41 28 December 2019 | UPDATED: 08:41 28 December 2019

Lowestoft Police Station. Picture: Conor Matchett

Lowestoft Police Station. Picture: Conor Matchett

Archant

Stay safe and stay aware after nightfall.

Suffolk Constabulary used its social media channels during the festive season this year with its #SaferSuffolkChristmas campaign. Picture: Suffolk PoliceSuffolk Constabulary used its social media channels during the festive season this year with its #SaferSuffolkChristmas campaign. Picture: Suffolk Police

That is the message going out to revellers ahead of the New Year celebrations.

And as police chiefs prepare for a rise in numbers attending pubs and clubs over the weekend between Christmas and New Year, officers have been out in force offering key advice to revellers throughout the festive season in Waveney.

Police will be out in force in Lowestoft this weekend. PHOTO: Nick ButcherPolice will be out in force in Lowestoft this weekend. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Pub and party-goers have been given important crime prevention advice along with four key messages to help them stay safe and secure as six nights of night time economy patrols are carried out by Lowestoft Police across the district.

Inspector Claire Simons said: "We have organised six dedicated nights to offer important crime prevention advice and guidance for people to stay safe... stay aware after nightfall.

Inspector Claire Simons at Lowestoft Police Station. Picture: Mick HowesInspector Claire Simons at Lowestoft Police Station. Picture: Mick Howes

"The four key messages are ensure you plan your journey home; stay safe by staying with friends; don't drink to excess and keep your valuables and phones safe."

Officers have already conducted patrols at designated venues and "key places" in Beccles and Lowestoft town centre, with additional police officers on duty and further high-visibility patrols taking place in Lowestoft and Oulton Broad this weekend.

Insp Simons said: "The aim is to try and engage with people within the night time economy, to speak with the revellers as part of an increased police presence.

"The next patrols are being carried out this weekend, with an increased presence at pubs and venues in Lowestoft and Oulton Broad.

"We are working with key partners, street pastors, the licenced premises, Pubwatch and the taxi firms to highlight the campaign and encourage people to have a safe and happy festive period.

"We want to provide reassurance as we actively advise people on the principles of the stay safe campaign.

"Waveney is a very safe district, and by being out with the pub and club-goers earlier in the evening, we can engage with them while helping and supporting the night time economy."

With "positive feedback" having been received so far, revellers are also being reminded that when out and about you should keep your purse/wallet and phone out of sight and to ensure at the end of the evening that you don't get into a vehicle with a driver who is under the influence of drink or drugs.

Visit www.suffolk.police.uk/sites/suffolk/files/personalsafety_0.pdf for further information. In an emergency always dial 999.

