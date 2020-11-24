‘Please take valuables out of cars’ - Warning from police after spate of thefts

Published: 11:51 AM November 24, 2020 Updated: 7:23 AM November 25, 2020

A spate of vehicle break-ins have continued, with a bank card, laptop and tools stolen from vans in Waveney.

Seven incidents have now been reported to Suffolk Police in Lowestoft, Beccles and Bungay since Friday evening.

Suffolk Police have urged members of the public to remove valuable items from their vehicles and ensure they are kept locked - with 82 motor vehicle offences reported in East Suffolk since September 1, including 31 incidents of theft from a vehicle.

Between 6pm on Friday, November 20, and 11am on Sunday, November 22, thieves stole a bag containing a laptop and headphones from a vehicle on Avondale Road, Lowestoft.

A white van, parked on Alma Road, Lowestoft, was broken into between 5pm on Friday and 6am on Monday morning, November 23, with a large quantity of tools stolen.

A bank card and two sat navs were stolen from an insecure vehicle parked on Sandringham Road, in Lowestoft, between Saturday at 3pm and 11am on Sunday.

In Bungay, a van parked on Popson Street was entered sometime between 6pm on Friday and 11am on Saturday.

Two generators and two water recycling units were stolen.

A second vehicle in the town, parked on Broad Street, had the lock damaged between 9am on Friday and noon on Saturday.

Nothing was stolen from inside the van.

On Sunday evening, between 7pm and 7.45pm, two suspects were seen gaining entry into an insecure van parked on George Brown Way in Beccles, with a portable charger stolen from the glovebox.

A second vehicle, parked on a driveway on Coney Hill, in Beccles, was entered at 7.17pm, with items moved about, although nothing was stolen.

Officers have urged anyone who may have witnessed the incidents to contact Suffolk Police on 101, quoting crime reference 37/67923/20 for the Avondale Road theft, 37/67976/20 for the Alma Road theft, or 37/67896/20 for the Sandringham Road theft.

Anyone with information about the incidents in Bungay can quote crime reference 37/67602/20 or 37/67849/20 for the Beccles incidents.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.