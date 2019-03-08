Review held into death of 28-year-old woman in A149 road crash

Police at the scene on the A149 near North Walsham in 2018. Picture: Stuart Anderson Archant

Investigations are continuing into the death of a 28-year-old woman in a three-vehicle road crash nearly a year ago.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Louisa Vardy, who was driving a Ford Focus, was pronounced dead at the scene, on October 24 last year.

A pre-inquest review was held at Norfolk coroner's court in Norwich on Friday, October 18.

Senior coroner Jacqueline Lake said: "The inquest was opened on November 26, 2018. The matter is not ready to go to a full inquest."

She adjourned it for another pre-inquest review at the coroner's court on January 18 next year.

You may also want to watch:

The incident happened on the A149 at Worstead, at the junction with Withergate Road.

As reported at the time, the crash involved three vehicles, a silver Vauxhall Vivaro van, an HGV and a red Ford Focus, and happened at about 8.40am.

The road was closed while emergency services dealt with the incident and re-opened at 3.30pm.