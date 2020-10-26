Search

Man admits acting as a go-between for drugs deal

PUBLISHED: 12:28 26 October 2020 | UPDATED: 12:28 26 October 2020

Norwich Crown Court. Photo: Adrian Judd.

A 31-year-old man has admitted acting as a go-between for a drugs deal.

Louis Sullivan, of Ives Way, Hopton admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine and Ecstasy on September 26, this year, when he appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Monday.

He also admitted being concerned in the supply of cannabis on the same date.

Michael Clare, defending, told the court that his plea was on the basis that he acted as a go-between for a drug deal.

He said: “His role was as a go-between and he was not directly involved.”

Mr Clare said that Sullivan’s role was referring people to a source of supply.

Andrew Thompson appeared for the prosecution at the short hearing.

Judge Anthony Bate adjourned sentence until December 10 and said that his basis of plea was that he had acted as a go-between.

He ordered pre-sentence reports but warned Sullivan: “Custody will be in the judge’s mind.”

Comments have been disabled on this article.

