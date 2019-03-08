Search

Lotus boss banned from roads after he was caught drink-driving

PUBLISHED: 12:01 08 March 2019

A boss at Norfolk sports car manufacturer Lotus has been banned from the road after he was caught drink-driving.

Uday Senapati, 40, product strategy and product management director at the Norfolk sports car marque, appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court charged with drink driving.

The court heard that Senapati had been out in Norwich and did not want to leave his car in the street.

He went to move it into the car park in St Giles Street but was stopped by police as he did so.

Senapati failed a breath test and found to have 63 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.

Senapati, of Nantwich, Cheshire, pleaded appeared before magistrates on Friday (March 8) and admitted drink driving on February 15 this year.

Simon Nicholls, mitigating, said his client “drove a short distance”.

He said he had been moving his car into the car park as he had not wanted to drive home as he knew he was probably over the limit.

Senapati was banned from driving for 12 months.

He was also fined £1,850, ordered to pay £85 costs, and a £170 surcharge.

In June last year we reported how Lotus purchasing manager Marc Adams, then 37, was banned from driving after failing to provide a breath test.

Norwich Magistrates Court heard Adams, of School View, Caston, Norfolk, had been driving at “excess speed” and had been changing lanes before the incident on May 5 last year.

While driving Adams did not feel at all well and “was on the verge of black out” which is why he pulled over.

Adams was disqualified from driving for 16 months.

He was also fined £800, ordered to pay £85 costs and an £80 victim surcharge.

