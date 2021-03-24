HGV and van drivers caught for offences on A47 and A11

Published: 5:10 PM March 24, 2021

Police stopped more than 80 vehicles and detected 147 offences as part of a roads policing initiative targeting commercial vehicles.

Dozens of motoring offences were uncovered during a major police operation targeting commercial vehicles in Norfolk.

Police stopped more than 80 vehicles and detected 147 offences as part of a roads policing initiative that ran from March 15-21.

As part of the operation extra patrols in both marked and unmarked vehicles concentrated on offences by commercial vehicle drivers.

Officers conducted checks across the road network with enforcement taking place along the A11 and A47.

The week long Norfolk police initiative targeting commercial vehicles centred on the A11 and A47.

The operation saw 81 vehicles stopped over the week-long initiative. A total of 131 Traffic Offence Reports (TORs) were issued, with some drivers having committed more than one offence.

TORs, which could result in fines and points on drivers’ licences, were issued for excess speed, dangerous driving, careless driving, using a mobile phone and failing to wear a seatbelt

Other offences included insecure loads, having no Insurance and vehicle defects.

Drivers with existing points risk losing their driving licence completely.

Temporary chief inspector Jon Chapman, from the roads and armed policing team.

Temporary chief inspector Jon Chapman, from the roads and armed policing team, said: "It is extremely disappointing to see a number of drivers being dealt with for the fatal four offences which include speeding, driving without a seatbelt, driving whilst using a mobile phone and drink or drug driving.

“As we continue to reiterate, these offences increase the chance of being involved in a serious or even fatal collision.

"These campaigns give us the opportunity to target drivers who are putting not only their own safety at risk, but also the safety of other road users at risk and we will continue to take enforcement action against anyone who is flouting the law.”

Norfolk PCC Lorne Green with temporary chief inspector Jon Chapman, from the roads and armed policing team.

Norfolk’s Police and Crime Commissioner Lorne Green said: "The list of offences committed by the drivers stopped during this policing operation makes for stark reading.

"That so many commercial vehicle drivers were found to be committing offences on Norfolk's roads is simply inexcusable.

"Drivers like these who flout the law present a very real risk to the safety of all road users. Improving road safety has always been one of my top priorities and I fully support my roads policing colleagues in clamping down on offenders and sending the clear message that this reckless behaviour will not be tolerated in our county."