Lorry skips red light after leaking fluid

A driver has been reported after his lorry failed to stop and fluid was leaking from the vehicle.

The damage found by police on the lorry. Picture: Norwich Police The damage found by police on the lorry. Picture: Norwich Police

Norwich officers found damage to the chassis resulting in the frame rubbing against the rear tyres and broken front light covers.

The vehicle was seized and the driver was reported at about 1am this morning, Tuesday, February 26.

On Twitter Norwich Police said: “Norwich North SNT have stopped a lorry after it went straight through a red light only to find it had significant damage to its chassis causing it to rub against the rear tyres and leak fluid over the road. HGV seized and driver reported.”