Road reopens after lorry overturns

A road has reopened after a lorry overturned just before the mini roundabout on the B1375 Oulton Road. Picture: Google Images Archant

A busy road has reopened and traffic is flowing once more after a seven-and-a-half tonne lorry overturned.

The lorry overturned just before the mini roundabout on the B1375 Oulton Road at about 12.40pm on Wednesday, June 12.

With delays reported across Lowestoft, as Anglian Water teams continue to excavate the sinkhole and assess the damage on the A47 Station Square in Lowestoft, motorists faced further disruption in north Lowestoft as the road was fully closed to traffic in both directions.

With the lorry overturning in a single vehicle collision on the B1375 road, not far from the Parkhill Hotel and near to the crossroads on the mini roundabout that links to Blundeston Road, the southbound lane was intially closed before the road was shut in both directions.

Recovery took place at the scene as no injuries were reported, according to police, in this single vehicle damage only collision, which caused delays for almost three hours.

A police spokesman said: "The road was reopened to traffic as of 3.20pm after the seven-and-a-half tonne lorry was recovered."