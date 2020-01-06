Search

Advanced search

Lorry driver due to go on trial over death of pedestrian

06 January, 2020 - 06:00
Police at the scene of a crash involving a lorry and a pedestrian on Station Road in Attleborough. Picture Ian Burt.

Police at the scene of a crash involving a lorry and a pedestrian on Station Road in Attleborough. Picture Ian Burt.

Archant

A lorry driver is due to go on trial today following the death of a pedestrian.

Dudley Howe, 82, died while walking along Station Road, Attleborough, at noon on Friday, October 6, 2017.

He was struck by a blue DAF articulated lorry, which was travelling along the road towards the train station.

Simon Rayner, 51, of Abbot Road, Norwich, has been accused of causing death by careless/inconsiderate driving.

Rayner has pleaded not guilty and his trial is due to start on Monday at Norwich Crown Court.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘I have had enough’ - Man says anti-social youngsters could force him to move

Jason Parkes with the posts on Viburnum Green where 'No Ball Game' signs used to be. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Martin Lewis of MoneySavingExpert: My saving tips for 2020

Martin Lewis, who runs the Moneysavingexpert website. Pic: Archant library

See inside the £47,000 Peaky Blinders-inspired barbers

Zaki Saadi and Wisam Albayati inside Peaky Blenders, their new Peaky Blinders themed barbers in Thorpe St Andrew. Pictures: Lauren De Boise.

Complaints flood in about firm which left artist with £43,000 garden nightmare

Alan Street on his abandoned extension in Hornchurch. Photo: Polly Hancock

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge join the Queen for Sandringham church service

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrive to attend a morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk. Picture Joe Giddens/PA Wire.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘I have had enough’ - Man says anti-social youngsters could force him to move

Jason Parkes with the posts on Viburnum Green where 'No Ball Game' signs used to be. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Martin Lewis of MoneySavingExpert: My saving tips for 2020

Martin Lewis, who runs the Moneysavingexpert website. Pic: Archant library

See inside the £47,000 Peaky Blinders-inspired barbers

Zaki Saadi and Wisam Albayati inside Peaky Blenders, their new Peaky Blinders themed barbers in Thorpe St Andrew. Pictures: Lauren De Boise.

Complaints flood in about firm which left artist with £43,000 garden nightmare

Alan Street on his abandoned extension in Hornchurch. Photo: Polly Hancock

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge join the Queen for Sandringham church service

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrive to attend a morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk. Picture Joe Giddens/PA Wire.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Six things you might have missed from Norwich City’s rare FA Cup victory

Todd Cantwell, left, and Ibrahim Amadou, right congratulate Adam Idah after his second goal at Preston Pictures: Michael Sedgwick/Focus Images

‘I have had enough’ - Man says anti-social youngsters could force him to move

Jason Parkes with the posts on Viburnum Green where 'No Ball Game' signs used to be. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Lorry driver due to go on trial over death of pedestrian

Police at the scene of a crash involving a lorry and a pedestrian on Station Road in Attleborough. Picture Ian Burt.

Inquest into death of 18-year-old set to resume

Laura Dove, with her daughter Beth, who died in car crash A149 at Repps With Bastwick. Picture: Laura Dove

PROFILE: Hat-tricks have played crucial role in Idah’s progress at City

Adam Idah scored a hat-trick for Norwich City U18s in a Youth Cup win over Barnsley at Carrow Road in December 2017 Picture: Matthew Usher/Focus Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists