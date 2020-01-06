Lorry driver due to go on trial over death of pedestrian
06 January, 2020 - 06:00
A lorry driver is due to go on trial today following the death of a pedestrian.
Dudley Howe, 82, died while walking along Station Road, Attleborough, at noon on Friday, October 6, 2017.
He was struck by a blue DAF articulated lorry, which was travelling along the road towards the train station.
Simon Rayner, 51, of Abbot Road, Norwich, has been accused of causing death by careless/inconsiderate driving.
Rayner has pleaded not guilty and his trial is due to start on Monday at Norwich Crown Court.
