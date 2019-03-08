Cyclist killed in collision named by police

Flowers have been placed at the scene of the fatal collision. Picture: Archant Archant

A female cyclist who was killed in a collision with a lorry has been named by police.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sheila Ann Holmes, 74, died following a collision with a HGV on Tuesday, May 28.

A lorry driver who was arrested following the fatal collision has been released from police custody.

You may also want to watch:

The collision took place on St John's Road, near the junction of Hillside Road West, in Bungay just before 3pm.

Police and air ambulance attended the collision, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a statement, Suffolk police said the 35-year-old male driver had been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

He was taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning, but he has now been released pending further enquiries.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or the manner of driving beforehand, should contact the Serious Collision Investigation Team at Suffolk Police on 101, quoting reference CAD 188 of May 28.