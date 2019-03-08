Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Cyclist killed in collision named by police

PUBLISHED: 16:08 30 May 2019 | UPDATED: 16:08 30 May 2019

Flowers have been placed at the scene of the fatal collision. Picture: Archant

Flowers have been placed at the scene of the fatal collision. Picture: Archant

Archant

A female cyclist who was killed in a collision with a lorry has been named by police.

Sheila Ann Holmes, 74, died following a collision with a HGV on Tuesday, May 28.

A lorry driver who was arrested following the fatal collision has been released from police custody.

You may also want to watch:

The collision took place on St John's Road, near the junction of Hillside Road West, in Bungay just before 3pm.

Police and air ambulance attended the collision, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a statement, Suffolk police said the 35-year-old male driver had been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

He was taken to Bury  St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning, but he has now been released pending further enquiries.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or the manner of driving beforehand, should contact the Serious Collision Investigation Team at Suffolk Police on 101, quoting reference CAD 188 of May 28.

Most Read

Road closed as emergency services - including air ambulance - deal with crash

Crash on Dereham Road, in Bowthorpe. Photo: NARS

Norwich pub reopens after six-figure refurbishment

The Rushcutters Arms in Norwich reopened its doors on Friday 24 May, after a six-figure refurbishment that created a number of new jobs. Pictures: Rushcutters

Driver flees after multi-vehicle crash closes A47

Two people have been injured in crash near Wisbech which has closed part of the A47. Picture: SUBMITTED.

Man arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a toddler on Norwich-bound train

File photo of Norwich train station. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

All you need to know ahead of Take That Norwich concert

Gary Barlow at Carrow Road Credit: Sonya Duncan

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Police concern for person’s safety causes traffic mayhem on A47

Police concern for a person's safety led to the closure of the A47 for more than two hours. Picture: @Malachai69

Woman involved in Prince Philip crash banned from driving for speeding offences

Emma Fairweather interviewed on This Morning about the being a victim in Prince Philip's crash. Photo: ITV

Driver flees after multi-vehicle crash closes A47

Two people have been injured in crash near Wisbech which has closed part of the A47. Picture: SUBMITTED.

Man stabbed in Norwich park

Officers were called to Penn Grove shortly after 7.15pm on Sunday evening following reports a man had suffered knife wounds. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Woman cyclist dies in collision with lorry

A woman cyclist has died following a collision with a lorry on St John's Road in Bungay. Picture Google.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Road closed as emergency services - including air ambulance - deal with crash

Crash on Dereham Road, in Bowthorpe. Photo: NARS

CONFIRMED: Manchester City starlet Roberts joins Canaries on loan

Patrick Roberts with the Scottish Premiership trophy at Celtic Park in 2018 Picture: Jane Barlow/PA

Pony dumped at side of busy road in ‘terrifying ordeal’

Buddy has been rescued. Photo: Redwings Horse Sanctuary

Man tries to lure undercover police officer into alleyway for sex

Norwich East Safer Neighbourhood Team on patrol in Norwich's red light district. Photo: Bethany Wales

Man arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a toddler on Norwich-bound train

File photo of Norwich train station. Picture: ANTONY KELLY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists