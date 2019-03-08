Search

Lorry driver released from police custody following fatal collision

PUBLISHED: 09:27 30 May 2019 | UPDATED: 09:27 30 May 2019

Police and ambulance were called to St Johns Road just before 3pm. Picture: Archant

Archant

A lorry driver who was arrested following a fatal collision has been released from police custody.

On Tuesday (May 28), Suffolk police were called by the ambulance service following reports of a collision involving a bicycle and a HGV.

The collision took place on St John's Road, near the junction of Hillside Road West, in Bungay just before 3pm.

Police and air ambulance attended the collision, but the woman, who was aged in her 70s, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said next of kin had been informed.

In a statement, Suffolk police said the 35-year-old male driver had been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

He was taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning, but he has now been released pending further enquiries.

Since the collision, a bouquet of hand-picked purple and red flowers has been laid at the scene by friends and family members.

The town councillor and mayor of Bungay Sue Collins said the town is "hugely shocked and really saddened by the news" and her loved ones are "reeling from the shock" of the incident.

She said: "We know this lady had many, many friends in the town and had a family who lived nearby.

"Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this time, and until we know more, there is very little we can say.

"To the family and friends, we are really thinking of you."

On the evening, residents of Bungay said they heard the air ambulance circling above after the collision on the main road.

One Bungay resident, who wished to remain anonymous, said the death was "really sad".

The road was closed for an investigation into the circumstances of the collision, but was reopened at 9pm. Local diversions had been put in place at the time of the fatal collision.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or the manner of driving beforehand, should contact the Serious Collision Investigation Team at Suffolk Police on 101, quoting reference CAD 188 of May 28.

