Lorry driver could be jailed after causing fatal crash which killed father-of-two

PUBLISHED: 16:39 22 March 2019 | UPDATED: 17:17 22 March 2019

The crash took place on Foulden Road between Foulden and Northwold. Picture: Simon Parkin

A lorry driver convicted of causing death by careless driving following a head-on crash near Thetford has been warned by a crown court judge that “all options are open” ahead of sentencing.

Luke Ware, 29, a father-of two from Foulden, near Thetford, died less than half an hour after the crash with Grigore Anton’s Scania truck on October 9 last year.

Anton, a self-employed lorry driver from Romania, went on trial at Norwich Crown Court after he denied causing death by dangerous driving.

A jury of five men and seven women took just under four hours to find the defendant not guilty of causing death by dangerous driving, but guilty of an offence of causing death by careless driving.

Anton, who has grey hair and wore a navy coloured hooded top, stood emotionless as the verdict was announced.

Following the verdict the jury were told that Anton has two previous convictions for driving matters, namely careless driving and using a mobile phone while driving.

Anton, from Harrow, was given an interim driving ban following his conviction.

Judge Stephen Holt adjourned the case until April 25 for pre-sentence reports to be carried out.

But he warned Anton that just because he was granting him conditional bail did not mean he would not receive a custodial sentence.

He said: “I need to tell you all options are open.”

The trial heard that Anton was travelling from Birmingham to Belgium in his personally-owned truck, before he stopped off at Foulden to purchase tyres from an eBay seller.

He was then driving south towards Northwold in his left-hand drive truck when the accident happened.

Peter Gair, prosecuting, said that Anton was driving on the wrong side of the road when the collision occurred with Mr Ware’s Daihatsu 4X4, which happened at around 6.35pm.

Giving evidence in his defence, Anton, who had the help of a Romanian interpreter, told his barrister Lynne Shirley that he had been in no rush that day.

Anton said that the road was very narrow and in a poor state at the sides and very bumpy.

