Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Lorry driver involved in fatal crash denies he was distracted or in a hurry on day of accident

PUBLISHED: 05:50 21 March 2019 | UPDATED: 05:50 21 March 2019

The crash took place on Foulden Road between Foulden and Northwold. Picture: Simon Parkin

The crash took place on Foulden Road between Foulden and Northwold. Picture: Simon Parkin

Archant

A lorry driver involved in a head-on crash in which a 29-year-old man died denied he had been distracted or in any hurry on the day of the fatal accident.

Luke Ware, a father-of two from Foulden, near Thetford, died less than half an hour after the collision with Grigore Anton’s Scania truck on October 9, last year.

Anton, a self-employed lorry driver from Romania, was travelling from Birmingham to Belgium in his personally owned truck, before he had stopped off at Foulden to purchase tyres from an eBay seller.

He was then driving south towards Northwold in his left-hand drive truck when the accident happened and Peter Gair prosecuting the case claimed that Anton was driving on the wrong side of the road when the collision occurred with Mr Ware’s Daihatsu 4X4, which happened at around 6.35pm.

Norwich Crown Court was told that Anton has never denied being the driver of the lorry but has denied causing the death by dangerous driving of Mr Ware following the crash on the Foulden Road.

Giving evidence in his defence, Anton who had the help of a Romanian interpreter, told the jury hearing his trial that he had been in no rush that day.

He said: “I was not in a hurry. I was in no rush.”

He said he was not under pressure of time to reach the ferry to Belgium and that was why he had thought it was a good day for him to have arranged to go and view the tyres he was hoping to purchase for his lorry.

He told the court there was a not a certain time he had to be at the ferry as he was able to get which ever ferry was the next available one to Belgium.

He said he had stopped and had a chat with the person selling the tyres and had also gone to look at them and had also arranged to come back to purchase some more tyres.

He said : “I was so happy I found the tyres. I wanted to come back that week and buy the others

He said that he had been pleased with finding the tyres and asked by his barrister Lynne Shirley if he had been distracted while behind the wheel after leaving the address he replied: “No.”

Anton said that the road was very narrow and in a poor state at the sides and very bumpy.

The trial continues.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Police block off part of housing estate following incident

Multiple police cars, including the dog unit, could be seen on Verbena Road, Cringleford, at about 10pm on Wednesday. Photo: Luke Powell

Customer at Norwich Wetherspoons handed napkin with offensive message inside

Liv Hope, from Peterborough, was handed a napkin with an offensive message on it at The Bell Hotel Wetherspoons in Norwich Credit: Liv Hope

Most wanted roundup: Have you seen these criminals in Norfolk?

Kelly Anne Fitzgerald (left), James Spittles (centre) and David Tranter (right) are wanted. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

‘I am very upset’ - Man spots 500 unregistered cars being driven from container ship in Norfolk harbour

On March 9 in Great Yarmouth 500 new cars were driven for half a mile, from a transporter ship at the harbour to a carpark, without tax or registration plates.

Closed intu Chapelfield store set to reopen in Norwich

Jones Bootmaker store is reopening in Brigg Street in Norwich

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Body of man found at nature reserve

Barnham Cross Common, where a man's body was found on Sunday. PHOTO: Sonya Duncan

Man dies in Norfolk crash

The scene of the fatal crash on Magdalen High Road, St Germans Picture: Chris Bishop

Customer at Norwich Wetherspoons handed napkin with offensive message inside

Liv Hope, from Peterborough, was handed a napkin with an offensive message on it at The Bell Hotel Wetherspoons in Norwich Credit: Liv Hope

‘I am very upset’ - Man spots 500 unregistered cars being driven from container ship in Norfolk harbour

On March 9 in Great Yarmouth 500 new cars were driven for half a mile, from a transporter ship at the harbour to a carpark, without tax or registration plates.

‘Held hostage in their homes’ - City street over-run by cars as people avoid hospital parking charges

Kate Slapp is one of the residents of Mornington Road, who are fed up with people parking on their road to avoid paying to park at the hospital. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Wanted man arrested in connection with serious sexual assault after driving into police camera

A man was arrested by Breckland police. Photo: Breckland police

Customer at Norwich Wetherspoons handed napkin with offensive message inside

Liv Hope, from Peterborough, was handed a napkin with an offensive message on it at The Bell Hotel Wetherspoons in Norwich Credit: Liv Hope

Dozens of homes without power after blackout near Norwich

People in the north of Norwich have been affected by a power cut. Photo: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Rail services between Norwich and London cancelled after police incident

A police incident in Stratford has delayed rail services on the Norwich to London line. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Man arrested after incident which blocked off housing estate

Multiple police cars, including the dog unit, could be seen on Verbena Road, Cringleford, at about 10pm on Wednesday. Photo: Luke Powell
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists