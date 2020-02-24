Search

Lorry driver punches fellow trucker

PUBLISHED: 11:48 24 February 2020 | UPDATED: 11:49 24 February 2020

Fincham High Street, near where the attack took place Picture: Google

Fincham High Street, near where the attack took place Picture: Google

A lorry driver punched another trucker before driving off.

Police are appeaing for witnesses to the incident, which happened at around 10am on Monday, February 17.

They say the victim had been driving a 40-tonne HGV along the A1122 at Fincham, near Downham Market, when he came to a stop close to the High Street.

A man from another stationary lorry is then said to have stepped out of his vehicle and approached the victim, before punching him in the face.

The victim suffered bruising, and the suspect was reported to have returned to his lorry before it drove away.

The suspect's lorry is described as a white, 3-7 tonne lorry, towing a cherry picker.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who saw the incident, or captured it on dash-cam. Anyone with information should contact PC Ryan Thorogood at Dereham police station on 101, quoting crime number 36/12396/20.

