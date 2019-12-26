Man arrested for drink driving while in charge of 44-tonne lorry
PUBLISHED: 07:01 26 December 2019 | UPDATED: 07:01 26 December 2019
A man has been arrested after he was caught in charge of a 44-tonne lorry while over the legal drink-drive limit.
Members of Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) arrested the lorry driver on Christmas Day after receiving a tip off from a concerned member of the public.
Upon taking him into custody the man gave an breath sample of 72.
The legal limit is 35.