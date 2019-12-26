Man arrested for drink driving while in charge of 44-tonne lorry

A lorry driver has been arrested for drink driving. Photo: James Bass. Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2014

A man has been arrested after he was caught in charge of a 44-tonne lorry while over the legal drink-drive limit.

Members of Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) arrested the lorry driver on Christmas Day after receiving a tip off from a concerned member of the public.

Upon taking him into custody the man gave an breath sample of 72.

The legal limit is 35.