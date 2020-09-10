Search

Norfolk’s PCC wants jail term for police attackers to go up to five years

PUBLISHED: 07:00 10 September 2020 | UPDATED: 09:30 10 September 2020

Norfolk police and crime commisssioner Lorne Green. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norfolk police and crime commisssioner Lorne Green. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2016

People who assault police officers and ambulance staff should face up to five years in prison, according to Norfolk’s police and crime commissioner.

The maximum jail term for those who assault emergency workers has been increased from six months to a year in England and Wales.

Plans to double the penalty are currently being considered but Lorne Green said he wants to see offenders get five years after it emerged Norfolk officers suffered more than 160 assaults in the coronavirus lockdown. He tweeted: “More than 160 lockdown assaults on Nflk police https://edp24.co.uk/news/crime/norfolk-police-161-lockdown-assaults-1-6829475?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Social_Icon&utm_campaign=in_article_social_icons Such affronts to law and order are so wrong and can’t be tolerated. Govt considering increasing max sentence for common assaults against emergency workers from 12 months to 24; I say make it 5 years.”

