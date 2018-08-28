New police budget decision could include £24 tax increase

Norfolk police and crime commissioner Lorne Green. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

New proposals for this year’s policing budget, including a potential council tax rise of 46p per week, are to be presented next week.

Lorne Green, Norfolk’s police and crime commissioner (PCC), will take his proposals for the 2019/20 budget to the county’s Police and Crime Panel on Tuesday, February 5 at County Hall.

The meeting comes at the end of a four-week consultation period in which Mr Green has gathered views from Norfolk residents and businesses on how much they would be prepared to pay to help fund their policing service. The results of the consultation will also be presented to panel members at the meeting.

He said: “The decision has implications for the Norfolk public on two counts – first, through the amount of police service funding coming directly from their pockets and, second, through the level to which their police force is funded and the service it is able to deliver to them.

“On that basis, I felt it vital that all Norfolk residents had the opportunity to have their say. I am very grateful to all who took part in the consultation.”

People taking part in the consultation, which closed on January 30, were asked to indicate if they would be prepared to pay more council tax to help fund their policing service and, if so, to say how much more.

The options were an extra 15 pence per week (£8 per year), an extra 31p per week (£16 per year) or an extra 46p per week (£24 per year) based on a Band D property.

Mr Green added: “The chief constable has set out very clearly what the different consultation options, including a freeze at last year’s levels, would mean for Norfolk’s policing service.

“He has said that a precept freeze would, inevitably, lead to police officer and staff reductions. At the other end of the scale, he has also said that, were I to raise the council tax by the maximum amount of 46p a week, this would allow significant investment in the force, including the addition of 40 extra officers.

“Taking on board what Norfolk residents and the chief constable have said, it’s now my job to weigh up all the information and make a decision – a decision which I will take to panel members next Tuesday.

“This is one of the most important decisions for which police and crime commissioners are responsible.”