Norfolk's PCC will 'continue to serve' as elections cancelled

Norfolk police and crime commisssioner Lorne Green. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2016

Norfolk's departing police and crime commissioner has insisted he would 'continue to serve' the county after elections for the post were postponed for a year in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

A picture taken from a coronavirus pod in the Norfolk region. Picture: Chris Bishop A picture taken from a coronavirus pod in the Norfolk region. Picture: Chris Bishop

Police and Crime Commissioner, mayoral and council elections had been scheduled for May 7 but the government confirmed they have been postponed due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

Lorne Green, Norfolk's police and crime commissioner, had previously stated his intention to stand down ahead of this year's elections.

But Mr Green, who ousted previous commissioner Stephen Bett when he was elected in 2016, said he would continue in the role for as long as he was needed.

He said: 'I've been a public servant all my adult life.

'I've been elected to serve... and I will continue to serve - that's my duty.'

Mr Green said people had put their trust in him to serve them and he would 'honour that trust' as long as he was able to.

The commissioner, who said he and Norfolk's chief constable Simon Bailey had a 'very close relationship', added: 'There's a huge job to be done and I'm up for it as long as I'm required to continue to serve.'

David Moreland, a former Metropolitan Police detective, who stood for UKIP in the police and crime commissioner elections in 2016, said he was disappointed at the cancellation.

He said: 'I can understand it, because of coronavirus, but I am gutted. I came third last time and was standing as an independent this time.

'I had a huge amount of support and was really confident I was going to win it. There needs to be so many changes made within Norfolk police.'

In announcing the elections were to be put off for a year, a spokesman said: 'We will bring forward legislation to postpone local, mayoral and police and crime commissioner elections until May next year.'

The Electoral Commission had warned the coronavirus outbreak meant there were 'real risks' to holding votes in May and had advocated that ministers put off the votes until the autumn due to the 'unprecedented times'.