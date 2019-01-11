Norfolk’s police and crime commissioner falls victim to scam

Norfolk police and crime commisssioner Lorne Green. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2016

Norfolk’s police and crime commissioner has revealed how he recently fell victim to a TV licensing scam.

Lorne Green told a public meeting how he gave his credit card details away thinking his TV licence had expired.

But he was later forced to cancel his card after realising he had been duped by fraudsters.

It comes as new figures reveal victims lost more than £8m through fraud in a six-month period in Norfolk last year.

Speaking at the Forum in Norwich on Wednesday, Mr Green said the incident left him feeling “a little embarrassed”.

Speaking afterwards, he said: “I was tired after a long day and as I scanned through my emails I came across a very convincing message saying that I needed to re-register my TV licence and without really thinking I put in my credit card details.

“After a couple of minutes I realised that surely, if that were the case, I would have received a letter so I cancelled the transaction [by cancelling the credit card].

“I have to say it was very convincing and it just goes to show just how vigilant you have to be.”

In September, Norfolk Trading Standards warned people about fake TV licencing emails which were sent out to people.

Earlier this month a couple from Hampshire revealed how they lost almost £10,000 after falling victim to the scam.

Data from the cyber crime monitor Action Fraud said £13.4m was stolen from victims in Norfolk between October 2017 and September 2018.

In a six-month period between April and September last year, £8.1m was stolen - with 3,061 fraud crimes reported from within our county.

Half of those reports came from individuals, with the other half from businesses.

Action Fraud said three out of the 20 victims from that period were identified as vulnerable.

An Action Fraud spokesman said: “Fraud has been increasing, both nationally and in Norfolk. People should not give any personal information to someone before verifying who they are.

“Every report matters. If someone believes they or someone they know has fallen victim to fraud, we would urge them to report it to Action Fraud.”

• You can report suspicious emails to Action Fraud online or by telephone on 0300 123 2040.