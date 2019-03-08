'The best event in the calendar' - police hope for successful Lord Mayor's Weekend

What better way could there be to cap off a full day of fun and entertainment at this year's Lord Mayor's Celebration than a spectacular fireworks display? As amazing as the view of the fireworks is from the city centre, I opted for a view that took in the beautiful Norwich skyline from a distance (from Kett's Hill)...great way to spend a Saturday night!

Police are hoping for a successful Lord Mayor's Weekend as more than 60 officers are making plans for the "best event in the calendar".

Supt Terry Lordan is the new District Commander for Norwich Police. Picture: Nick Butcher Supt Terry Lordan is the new District Commander for Norwich Police. Picture: Nick Butcher

Tens of thousands of people are expected to descend on the city centre next weekend for the annual extravaganza, with dozens of events, fireworks, and the Lord Mayor's Procession.

Police have been planning for the event for the last month and say they are anticipating a "well attended and successful weekend".

Superintendent Terry Lordan, commander for the Norwich district, said the officers will be supported by more than a dozen volunteer Specials for the weekend.

"The event for me is one of the big events we have in the city, and we see the policing operation as an opportunity to engage with the public," he said.

"We will have around 75 officers working earlies and lates as we have a significant number of people coming into the city for the Lord Mayor's.

"It is an event that brings the city together and showcases what is great about Norwich city.

"I will be policing the event along with the Norwich command team this year, and we have got a lot of staff with family members in attendance.

"Our primary aim is to support the organisers and ensure the event goes well.

"We have got 60 officers on duty and we will have a lot of volunteers coming in wanting to police the event. It is one of the best events to police in my view."

The weekend will host the Lord Mayor's 5k city centre race along with the procession, pirate party and fireworks.

Chantry car park and Chapelfield Gardens will host a variety of events, with bands at Westlegate and the Forum.

"Throughout the event we will be providing updates on the Norwich Twitter feed in terms of how the event is going," added Supt Lordan.

"It is always really well attended and our role is to support the organisers.

"We have had a number of planning meetings with the relevant partners where we have looked at risks around crowd dynamics and any other risks we can forsee, and put in a plan to mitigate those risks and ensure the event goes smoothly.

"We have no doubt it will be a really well attended and successful weekend."