Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

'The best event in the calendar' - police hope for successful Lord Mayor's Weekend

PUBLISHED: 08:13 30 June 2019 | UPDATED: 08:13 30 June 2019

What better way could there be to cap off a full day of fun and entertainment at this year's Lord Mayor's Celebration than a spectacular fireworks display? As amazing as the view of the fireworks is from the city centre, I opted for a view that took in the beautiful Norwich skyline from a distance (from Kett's Hill)...great way to spend a Saturday night!

What better way could there be to cap off a full day of fun and entertainment at this year's Lord Mayor's Celebration than a spectacular fireworks display? As amazing as the view of the fireworks is from the city centre, I opted for a view that took in the beautiful Norwich skyline from a distance (from Kett's Hill)...great way to spend a Saturday night!

(c) copyright newzulu.com

Police are hoping for a successful Lord Mayor's Weekend as more than 60 officers are making plans for the "best event in the calendar".

Supt Terry Lordan is the new District Commander for Norwich Police. Picture: Nick ButcherSupt Terry Lordan is the new District Commander for Norwich Police. Picture: Nick Butcher

Tens of thousands of people are expected to descend on the city centre next weekend for the annual extravaganza, with dozens of events, fireworks, and the Lord Mayor's Procession.

Police have been planning for the event for the last month and say they are anticipating a "well attended and successful weekend".

Superintendent Terry Lordan, commander for the Norwich district, said the officers will be supported by more than a dozen volunteer Specials for the weekend.

"The event for me is one of the big events we have in the city, and we see the policing operation as an opportunity to engage with the public," he said.

"We will have around 75 officers working earlies and lates as we have a significant number of people coming into the city for the Lord Mayor's.

"It is an event that brings the city together and showcases what is great about Norwich city.

You may also want to watch:

"I will be policing the event along with the Norwich command team this year, and we have got a lot of staff with family members in attendance.

"Our primary aim is to support the organisers and ensure the event goes well.

"We have got 60 officers on duty and we will have a lot of volunteers coming in wanting to police the event. It is one of the best events to police in my view."

The weekend will host the Lord Mayor's 5k city centre race along with the procession, pirate party and fireworks.

Chantry car park and Chapelfield Gardens will host a variety of events, with bands at Westlegate and the Forum.

"Throughout the event we will be providing updates on the Norwich Twitter feed in terms of how the event is going," added Supt Lordan.

"It is always really well attended and our role is to support the organisers.

"We have had a number of planning meetings with the relevant partners where we have looked at risks around crowd dynamics and any other risks we can forsee, and put in a plan to mitigate those risks and ensure the event goes smoothly.

"We have no doubt it will be a really well attended and successful weekend."

Most Read

Dozens of Norfolk roads to close today for major cycling event

Britain’'s best cyclists will be battling it out to be Time Trial and Road Race champions in Noroflk. Picture: British Cycling

‘It’s really good to have it full again’ - Norfolk hotel re-opens after £1m investment

Debbie Wright is the area manager of Verve Hotels. Picture: Marc Betts

Dozens of Norfolk roads set to close as major cycling event arrives

The Great British Cycling Festival includes plenty of events for all to join Photo submitted

Shock as Zaks closes one of its Norfolk restaurants

Zak's Thetford. Photo: Zak's

How a Norfolk man changed cycling for ever

Simon Freebrey with his Lotus 110 bike, which was made in Hethel. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Most Read

Shock as Zaks closes one of its Norfolk restaurants

Zak's Thetford. Photo: Zak's

Construction firm collapses leaving 48 jobless and Norfolk suppliers unpaid

Gill Building had nearly 50 staff. Picture: Gill Building

Man stabbed in street brawl involving 20 people

A man was stabbed in a large street fight involving around 20 people in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Megan Louise Carter

Norfolk restaurant launches Slimming World-friendly takeaway service

Jules and daughter Chelsea Crook with Slimming World-friendly pulled beef. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

‘We don’t treat criminals like this’ - Schoolboy goes hungry after being put in isolation due to haircut

Deniz Poyraz, 15, was put into isolation at school when he had his hair cut short. Photo: Henry Poyraz

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Dozens of Norfolk roads to close today for major cycling event

Britain’'s best cyclists will be battling it out to be Time Trial and Road Race champions in Noroflk. Picture: British Cycling

‘It’s really good to have it full again’ - Norfolk hotel re-opens after £1m investment

Debbie Wright is the area manager of Verve Hotels. Picture: Marc Betts

‘They don’t realise the damage they cause’ - Business owner angry after vandals smash car window

Sonia Bradshaw's car was broken into in Dereham. Picture: SONIA BRADSHAW

Buses to be diverted in Norwich due to major cycling event

There will be bus diversions and limited services on the day of Let's Ride Norwich. Photo : Steve Adams

‘The best event in the calendar’ - police hope for successful Lord Mayor’s Weekend

What better way could there be to cap off a full day of fun and entertainment at this year's Lord Mayor's Celebration than a spectacular fireworks display? As amazing as the view of the fireworks is from the city centre, I opted for a view that took in the beautiful Norwich skyline from a distance (from Kett's Hill)...great way to spend a Saturday night!
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists