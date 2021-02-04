News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Police close probe following armed raid at Norfolk post office

Author Picture Icon

Peter Walsh

Published: 1:50 PM February 4, 2021   
An investigation launched following an armed robbery at a Norfolk post office has been closed.

A man armed with two knives jumped over the counter at Long Stratton Post Office before threatening staff and leaving the store, which also houses a One Stop convenience shop, with a quantity of cash.

Following the raid at the Swan Lane branch, at about 9.30am on Tuesday, November 17, Detective Inspector Chris Burgess has urged people living in the area, or who might have been travelling through the area at the time, to check whether they might have picked up any vital clues.

Police issued a description of the suspect, who was said to be white, aged in his 20s, between 5ft 6 and 5ft 8 and of slight to medium build, but no-one has been traced.

A Norfolk Police spokesman said: "All lines of enquiry have been exhausted and no suspect has been identified therefore the investigation has been closed, pending any new information coming to light."

